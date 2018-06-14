Houston police trying to identify woman found wandering in hospital gown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police need help identifying a woman who was found wandering in a hospital gown last month.

According to Houston police, the woman was seen in the 2500 block of Reed Road on May 31. Police were unable to get her name.

The woman is white, 25 to 35 years old, 5'2" to 5'4" in height, and 90 to 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, with a light complexion.

Police urge anyone with information about the woman to contact Houston police patrol at 713-884-3131 or HPD Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.
