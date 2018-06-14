Police: Gunman killed 4 children in their sleep in FL standoff

ORLANDO, Florida --Investigators believe a felon in Florida shot four children in their sleep at the start of a 21-hour standoff that also left a police officer in critical condition with a head wound.
A statement released by the Orlando Police Department on Thursday says detectives believe Gary Lindsey, 35, shot the children either shortly before or after police officers came to the door of his apartment late Sunday in response to a domestic battery call from his girlfriend. His girlfriend had escaped the apartment with the children inside.
REST IN PEACE: This story is hard to read. These 4 beautiful children were found dead after their mother's boyfriend barricaded himself with them. The hostage situation began when their mother left the apartment and told police she had been battered: https://t.co/pbdG2ZAK7g pic.twitter.com/KNhVmp3ai3— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 12, 2018
Lindsey fired at the responding officers, seriously wounding Officer Kevin Valencia, who is in a coma but has shown signs of responsiveness. Lindsey then holed up in the apartment for almost a full day. Officers found him dead in a closet when they entered the apartment about 9 p.m. Monday.
Lindsey's girlfriend was the mother of all four children, and Lindsey was the father of two children.
In a statement to the Orlando Sentinel through a family spokesman, 31-year-old Ciara Lopez said she wants her children, ranging in age from 1 to 11, to be remembered as loving and "full of life."
Police said Lopez left her apartment to get help after Lindsey battered her late Sunday.
Family spokesman Walter Benenati said money is being pledged to help cover funeral expenses.