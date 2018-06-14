Authorities have charged three people for allegedly abusing children at the Care Cottage, the residential treatment center where they worked in Willis.Hiram Thigpen and Jasmin Lyons have been arrested. Officials are still looking for a third suspect, Jadaniran Thompson.In an incident on April 11, Thigpen is accused of grabbing and throwing a child to the floor, then putting his knee on the child's neck, affecting the child's ability to breathe.Thigpen still works at the facility. He is charged with injury to a child, a third degree felony. He was arrested on Tuesday by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.Lyons no longer works for Care Cottage but was charged with felony injury to a disabled child for her alleged role in an incident on October 10, 2017.Officials say Lyons grabbed and twisted a child's arm, fracturing it. She was also arrested on Tuesday.Deputies are now asking for the public's help to find Thompson, who is accused of grabbing a child's neck on Feb. 27.Thompson allegedly scratched and squeezed the child's neck, making it difficult to breathe.The sheriff's office issued an arrest warrant for Thompson for injury to a child on Monday.The arrests and charges come after authorities in Montgomery County received a search warrant for both Care Cottage facilities in Willis on May 17.Officials say the arrests are also part of an ongoing investigation into Care Cottage."Local law enforcement agencies are committed to protecting these children and we are aggressively pursuing any alleged criminal act of violence that is or has occurred against these kids. On these arrests, we look forward to presenting the evidence to a Montgomery County jury," said Special Crimes Bureau Chief Tyler Dunman.Thompson is 22-years-old. She is 5'10 and 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.If you have any information about where she might be, you're asked to call Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.