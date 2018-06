A teenager has quite a fish story to tell - literally!E.J. Nettles caught a marlin that weighed 400.4 pounds, to be exact. The minimum eligibility for a big blue is 400 pounds.The 16-year-old is the first known junior angler to bring in a marlin at the North Carolina Fishing Tournament.Nettles told WNCT-TV , "It is awesome."Nettles said it took about 45 minutes to reel in the big fish.