Mural hunters, you have a new piece to bless your Instagram.In Galveston, a mural boasting sea life in a mainly blue background is up.According to the Galveston.com Facebook page , the art piece includes typical marine life such as jellyfish, a seahorse, a shark, and a dolphin.To tie the whole piece together, artist Gabriel Prusmack inscribed "i (heart) galveston" in red, right in the middle.The mural is located at Strand and 24th.