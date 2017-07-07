NEWS

36 fugitives arrested in Montgomery County sweep

A warrant round-up in late June resulted in the arrest of dozens of fugitives across east Montgomery County, (KTRK)

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Dozens of fugitives are behind bars after a late June warrant round-up in east Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office worked with the U.S. Marshal's Service, Patton Village police, Montgomery County Constable Pct. 4, and Woodbranch police to arrest 36 fugitives during what authorities described as a "targeted operation."

According to a news release, the fugitives taken into custody were wanted on charges ranging from DWI to assault and evidence tampering.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson said additional targeted operations are planned throughout the rest of the year and encouraged fugitives to turn themselves in before they are forcibly taken into custody.

"Our SWAT team is the best, most professional and effective team around. Coupled with our local law enforcement partners, rest assured that they will find you and they will bring you in," he said.

