HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating after the body of a naked man was found in a creek at a northwest Houston park.

Police were called to Little Thicket Park in the 1800 block of West 23rd Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

A group of five 16 and 17-year-olds were walking through the park when they made the gruesome discovery.

"They were down in the creek area there. They smelled some kind of smell. They searched the area. They found the body of an adult male. The male is nude," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson. "The water is not very deep down there. Just a couple of feet. So he's in the water, kind of half in, half out."

The teens tell Eyewitness News they went to a nearby hospital to report it.

The man appears to be in his 30's and police believe his body had been in the creek for a few days. There were no obvious signs of trauma.

An autopsy will determine the man's cause of death. Police are working to identify him.

