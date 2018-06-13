SAN BERNARDINO, California --Authorities are chasing a male suspect who may be armed in a white U-Haul pickup truck through the Inland Empire.
The chase started in the city of Orange in Orange County and continued through various freeways into the Inland Empire, through Riverside and into San Bernardino County.
It was unclear how the chase started.
The suspect traveled at speeds as high as 90 mph and weaved in and out of traffic in an effort to evade police.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as soon as it becomes available.