Maryland football player dies after collapsing during workout

Maryland football player Jordan McNair has died at 19 (KTRK)

The University of Maryland announced Wednesday that football player Jordan McNair has passed away. McNair was a sophomore who collapsed during a workout and was hospitalized on May 29.

"He was an extremely talented football player and a humble and genuine human being," said Coach DJ Durkin.

McNair was a 6'4" offensive lineman who appeared in one game during the 2017 season. He received a liver transplant while hospitalized and the program kept his situation private at the request of McNair's family.

Counseling services will be provided for student-athletes and the staff.
