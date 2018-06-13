Former church worker accused of sending nude photos to juvenile

A former church employee has been arrested for online solicitation of a minor, a felony, after he sent nude photos of himself to a juvenile, detectives said.

According to the Tomball Police Department, on June 9, the victim told them 28-year-old Timothy Jeltema contacted her online.

She alleged that he sent her numerous nude photos of himself over several months, asked her to send him sexually explicit photos, and also requested to meet her.

Jeltema was arrested three days after the initial complaint and taken to jail.

Investigators say Jeltema was a student minister at Champion Forest Baptist Church in northwest Harris County.

His role there included attending mission trips in New Orleans, Louisiana and Panama City, Florida, as well as church camp activities at Carolina Creek Christian Camp in Huntsville.

On Wednesday, the church released a statement, explaining when and under what circumstances Jeltema was terminated:

"Jeltema's employment with us was terminated on May 15, 2018, the same day he was accused of, and admitted to, improper contact via social media with an 18-year-old member of our church. Though no laws were known to have been broken at that time, he was immediately dismissed for a clear violation of the church's written code of conduct and his admission that he did not follow Champion Forest policies and regulations that pastors of students and adult volunteers must never communicate electronically one-on-one with students."

The church also revealed that the allegations involving the minor came within the month after Jeltema was fired.
"Today's arrest, however, stems from allegations that surfaced one month after his termination from Champion Forest Baptist Church - and that we immediately reported to law enforcement - in which a female teenage minor made claims against Jeltema of online sexual misconduct."

The church expressed that it ran a background check on Jeltema before hiring him. Police also said Jeltema did not have a prior criminal record.



Authorities believe Jeltema has communicated with and requested photographs from approximately 20 to 25 juveniles between the ages of 14 and 17 years old

Officials say he used the following Instagram and Snapchat accounts:
b.rice12

b.rice120
b.rice100
b.rice1000
eneeley35

Police added several more juveniles came forward as potential victims after Jeltema's arrest, and that the individuals may not be church members.

If you know anyone following these accounts or juveniles who have been contacted by the suspect, you're urged to contact Detective Smith at (281) 290-1315.
