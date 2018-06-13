Former church worker accused of sending nude photos to juvenile

“We are heartbroken and grieve with those who are victims.” Champion Forest Baptist Church issues a statement to @abc13houston after its former youth pastor is accused to sending nude photos to as many as 25 juveniles. More on his arrest here: https://t.co/tbqgdCuny3 pic.twitter.com/aAlG27LiRH — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) June 13, 2018

A former church employee has been arrested for online solicitation of a minor, a felony, after he sent nude photos of himself to a juvenile, detectives said.According to the Tomball Police Department, on June 9, the victim told them 28-year-old Timothy Jeltema contacted her online.She alleged that he sent her numerous nude photos of himself over several months, asked her to send him sexually explicit photos, and also requested to meet her.Jeltema was arrested three days after the initial complaint and taken to jail.Investigators say Jeltema was a student minister at Champion Forest Baptist Church in northwest Harris County.His role there included attending mission trips in New Orleans, Louisiana and Panama City, Florida, as well as church camp activities at Carolina Creek Christian Camp in Huntsville.On Wednesday, the church released a statement, explaining when and under what circumstances Jeltema was terminated:The church also revealed that the allegations involving the minor came within the month after Jeltema was fired.The church expressed that it ran a background check on Jeltema before hiring him. Police also said Jeltema did not have a prior criminal record.Authorities believe Jeltema has communicated with and requested photographs from approximately 20 to 25 juveniles between the ages of 14 and 17 years oldOfficials say he used the following Instagram and Snapchat accounts:b.rice12b.rice120b.rice100b.rice1000eneeley35Police added several more juveniles came forward as potential victims after Jeltema's arrest, and that the individuals may not be church members.If you know anyone following these accounts or juveniles who have been contacted by the suspect, you're urged to contact Detective Smith at (281) 290-1315.