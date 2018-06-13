Why June is a good time to head to the movies

June is here and so are discounts. But there are some items you should hold off on and save for a different month.
According to Nerdwallet, you'll want to head to the movies.
Movie theaters offer programs that allow kids to see children's movies at discounted prices.
Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse is one way to take advantage of seeing 10 movies for $5 or $1 for each movie.
June is also the perfect time to stock up on sports apparel or sleepwear. Victoria's Secret holds its semi-annual sale where customers see savings up to 50 percent off.
When it comes to the things not to buy this month, you'll want to avoid grills. With June being the official start of summer the demand is higher, which means higher prices.
The month of June gives us two bonus days full of freebies. Make sure to look for deals on Father's Day sales and the first day of summer.
