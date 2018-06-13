FBI agent who accidentally fired gun while dancing charged with assault

EMBED </>More Videos

An FBI agent's gun accidentally discharged at a nightclub.

DENVER, Colorado --
An off-duty FBI agent who investigators say accidentally fired a weapon that fell while he was dancing at a Denver bar, wounding another patron in the leg, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.

Chase Bishop, 29, turned himself in to the Denver Sheriff's Department earlier in the day and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Police have said Bishop was dancing at the downtown bar on June 2 when the gun fell from his waistband holster onto the floor. The firearm went off when he picked it up, and another customer suffered a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower leg.

The victim was treated and released from a hospital.

Additional charges could be filed based on the results of a blood-alcohol content test, which has not yet been received, authorities said.

"We are filing this charge now rather than waiting until the BAC report is received, which we understand could take another week, because sufficient evidence has been presented to file it," Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said.

The FBI declined comment Tuesday "in order to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation," spokeswoman Amy Sanders said.

"The FBI will continue to fully cooperate with the Denver Police Department and the Denver District Attorney's Office as this matter proceeds through the judicial process," she said.

Booking documents do not indicate if Bishop has hired an attorney.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
FBIassaultaccidental shootingu.s. & worldColorado
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News