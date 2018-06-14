GRADUATION

Baytown teen accidentally shot in head walks at graduation with senior class

Baytown teen accidentally shot in head walks at graduation with senior class (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
A Baytown teen who suffered from a gunshot wound due to an accidental shooting was able to walk the stage with his senior class.

According to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, Christian Rickard was accidentally shot in the head. The wound left him in the hospital's Neuro Intensive Care Unit.

While in ICU, Rickard's family surrounded him with love and support while recovering from a traumatic brain injury.

TIRR Memorial Hermann therapists worked with Christian to help him walk, speak, and write again.

When Christian wasn't in therapy sessions, he worked to earn his final school credits that he needed in order to graduate.

Christian graduated three days after leaving the hospital, and was able to walk across the stage with no assistance.
