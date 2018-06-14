FAMILY & PARENTING

The Post Oak Hotel offering $25,000 Father's Day present

EMBED </>More Videos

See the Presidential Suite at The Post Oak Hotel (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This Father's Day, one lucky dad is going to get the royal treatment at The Post Oak Hotel.

For $25,000, your dad will have a one-night stay in the two-bedroom, 5,000-square-foot Presidential Suite.

Is your dad coming in from out of town? No problem. The package includes a helicopter ride from the airport.

He will also have four Diamond Club seats at the Houston Astros game, Rockets memorabilia, a one-hour massage, a private cabana by the pool, dinner for six and a whole lot more.

If you can't afford the $25,000 price tag, don't worry. There is a $2,000 package that includes a one-night stay at the hotel, beer, or whiskey tasting at H Bar, a pedicure, dinner and more.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyFather's Dayhotelluxury homesgift ideasHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs
'Carrying Hope' provides comfort to foster children
Holocaust survivor meets family of doctor who saved his life
Couple turns to Ted Oberg for help getting wedding video
Safety group warns of most dangerous summer toys
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News