An argument apparently stemming from road rage erupted in gunfire at a busy intersection in north Houston.On Monday, cellphones captured some sort of dispute between a man in a uniform and a person in a red truck. According to Sol Uresti, he and a friend just happened to pull up next to the drivers in the area of Little York and Aldine Westfield.They turned on their cellphones thinking they were going to capture the argument, but they never imagined gunfire ringing out.