LAWSUIT

Designer Louboutin wins legal fight to prevent red sole copycats

EMBED </>More Videos

Designer Louboutin wins legal fight to prevent red sole copycats (KTRK)

Christian Louboutin has won its fight to prevent other designers from selling copycat versions of the company's signature red-soled stilettos, CNN reports.

The European Union's highest court ruled Tuesday that the company's use of the distinctive red color means that its shoes can be trademarked.

The case started in 2012 when the company sued a Dutch retail chain over its own version of the red-soled shoes.

The chain had argued that EU law bars the trademarking of products with common shapes, like shoes.

But the European court of justice disagreed, ruling that Louboutin's design "is not covered by the prohibition of the registration of shapes."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionshoeslawsuitu.s. & world
LAWSUIT
Ex-Texans cheerleader claims duct tape used to pull back skin
Parents say daughter committed suicide because of bullying
Judge hears case over weed killer's link to cancer
Officer sued for allegedly texting, driving in cruiser
Girlfriend faked music-school rejection letter, suit says
More lawsuit
STYLE & FASHION
Buy clothes for just $1 at this resale shop Wednesday
Kate Spade's father dies on eve of her funeral, family says
Man's inspiring story led to award-winning toilet paper wedding dress
Meghan Markle shines in Givenchy in first solo outing with the queen
#GOODSQUAD: Houston model lands Kardashian jean brand gig
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News