HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities say four auto theft suspects who led them in a chase in northwest Harris County are in custody after they crashed into another vehicle, injuring a woman inside.
According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office, deputy constables were called to the area of Veterans Memorial and Fountain Head late Tuesday morning on reports of a vehicle being stolen from a driveway.
Deputy constables attempted to stop the vehicle, but instead it sped off.
Authorities went after the suspect vehicle, which struck another bystander vehicle during the pursuit. A woman inside the stricken vehicle was injured from the crash and taken to Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital in critical condition.
After the crash, deputy constables detained three suspects inside the vehicle. A fourth suspect was taken into custody in the area of Stuebner Airline and Brightwood during a search.
GOOD BOY! 🐾Today K-9 Fred caught the last of 4 suspects that evaded deputies in a stolen vehicle. The suspects crashed the stolen vehicle into an innocent driver who was taken to the hospital:
Job well done K-9 Fred and Pct. 4 Deputy Fentress!
UPDATE!!— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) June 12, 2018
The fourth and last suspect has been apprehended after a dog bite from a Constable K-9. Great work!!
