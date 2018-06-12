NW Harris Co. car theft suspects detained after allegedly injuring woman in crash during chase

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Tom Abrahams reports on the chase involving four auto theft suspects that ended in a crash and a woman fighting for her life. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say four auto theft suspects who led them in a chase in northwest Harris County are in custody after they crashed into another vehicle, injuring a woman inside.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office, deputy constables were called to the area of Veterans Memorial and Fountain Head late Tuesday morning on reports of a vehicle being stolen from a driveway.

Deputy constables attempted to stop the vehicle, but instead it sped off.

Authorities went after the suspect vehicle, which struck another bystander vehicle during the pursuit. A woman inside the stricken vehicle was injured from the crash and taken to Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital in critical condition.

After the crash, deputy constables detained three suspects inside the vehicle. A fourth suspect was taken into custody in the area of Stuebner Airline and Brightwood during a search.

Follow Eyewitness News reporter Tom Abrahams on Twitter and Facebook for live updates from the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasecrashwoman injuredHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News