GOOD BOY! 🐾Today K-9 Fred caught the last of 4 suspects that evaded deputies in a stolen vehicle. The suspects crashed the stolen vehicle into an innocent driver who was taken to the hospital: https://t.co/HraBCyZzYG



Job well done K-9 Fred and Pct. 4 Deputy Fentress! pic.twitter.com/vm1fESF83L — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 12, 2018

UPDATE!!



The fourth and last suspect has been apprehended after a dog bite from a Constable K-9. Great work!!



The fourth and last suspect has been apprehended after a dog bite from a Constable K-9. Great work!! — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) June 12, 2018

Authorities say four auto theft suspects who led them in a chase in northwest Harris County are in custody after they crashed into another vehicle, injuring a woman inside.According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office, deputy constables were called to the area of Veterans Memorial and Fountain Head late Tuesday morning on reports of a vehicle being stolen from a driveway.Deputy constables attempted to stop the vehicle, but instead it sped off.Authorities went after the suspect vehicle, which struck another bystander vehicle during the pursuit. A woman inside the stricken vehicle was injured from the crash and taken to Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital in critical condition.After the crash, deputy constables detained three suspects inside the vehicle. A fourth suspect was taken into custody in the area of Stuebner Airline and Brightwood during a search.