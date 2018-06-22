HOUSTON, Texas --Check out this list of 22 delicious rainbow treats and eats perfect for Pride Month:
- La Sicilia - Pride Flag Cookie and Graffiti Macaron
- Bouchee @ Post Oak Uptown - Rainbow Pride Macarons
- Inversion Cafe - Love Wins Latte
- Shake Shack - Rainbow Pride Shake
- PattyCakes Bakery - Pride Cupcake
- Susie Cakes Bakery - Rainbow Heart Cookies
- Creamistry - Fruity Pebbles Ice Cream Sandwich
- Tea By Sea - Rainbow Latte
- El Bolillo Bakery - Unicorn Concha
- Mystic Dessert Bar - Rainbow Cake
- Kenny & Ziggy's - Rainbow Cookie
- Brain Freeze Pasadena - Leche Sno-cone w/Fruity Pebbles
- Mico's Ice Cream - Rolled Ice Cream Tacos
- Candy Shack Daquiris - Frozen Daquiri
- Boba & Cream - Donut Ice Cream Buns
- Tuk-Tuk Crab - Halo-halo
- Zero Degrees - Milk and Cereal Sundae
- The Brooklyn Cafe - Rainbow Bagel
- Empire Pizza - Cereal Pizza
- Red Circle Ice Cream - Rainbow Churro Daddy
- Three Brothers Bakery - Rainbow Cake
