FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate Pride Month with these rainbow treats and eats

EMBED </>More Videos

Check out these delicious rainbow drinks and treats

HOUSTON, Texas --
Check out this list of 22 delicious rainbow treats and eats perfect for Pride Month:

  • La Sicilia - Pride Flag Cookie and Graffiti Macaron
  • Bouchee @ Post Oak Uptown - Rainbow Pride Macarons

  • Inversion Cafe - Love Wins Latte
  • Shake Shack - Rainbow Pride Shake
  • PattyCakes Bakery - Pride Cupcake
  • Susie Cakes Bakery - Rainbow Heart Cookies

  • Creamistry - Fruity Pebbles Ice Cream Sandwich
  • Tea By Sea - Rainbow Latte
  • El Bolillo Bakery - Unicorn Concha
  • Mystic Dessert Bar - Rainbow Cake
  • Kenny & Ziggy's - Rainbow Cookie
  • Brain Freeze Pasadena - Leche Sno-cone w/Fruity Pebbles
  • Mico's Ice Cream - Rolled Ice Cream Tacos
  • Candy Shack Daquiris - Frozen Daquiri
  • Boba & Cream - Donut Ice Cream Buns
  • Tuk-Tuk Crab - Halo-halo
  • Zero Degrees - Milk and Cereal Sundae
  • The Brooklyn Cafe - Rainbow Bagel
  • Empire Pizza - Cereal Pizza
  • Red Circle Ice Cream - Rainbow Churro Daddy
  • Three Brothers Bakery - Rainbow Cake

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodgaygay rightspride paraderestaurantdessertsice creamcakeHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Houston hot spots: 5 new businesses in Sharpstown and Chinatown to visit now
Hungry for fast food? These 4 new Houston spots have you covered
Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium opens in Spring Branch
New Indian fusion spot Tacos 'N' Frankies debuts in Energy Corridor
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News