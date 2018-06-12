PETS & ANIMALS

Dog owners, rejoice! Johnny Steele Dog Park reopens after Harvey

Guess what dog lovers? Johnny Steele Dog Park is back open! (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Johnny Steele Dog Park is officially back open for business.

The area, just off Allen Parkway, was flooded after rain from Hurricane Harvey caused Buffalo Bayou to rise and drain into the dog park.

Crews cleaned up the park, and it reopened to the public Monday.

The dog park also underwent some changes including a new, separate entrance for small dogs and the elimination of separate ponds, allowing all pups to frolic in the water together.

The Buffalo Bayou Partnership has been providing updates on the park's recovery since Harvey.

