Driver's charges upgraded to murder after Houston dad dies from crash injuries

A man is now facing more severe charges in a crash that killed a 17-year-old and her father. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man accused of killing a 17-year-old girl in a drug-fueled crash in Houston is now facing two murder charges after the teen's father died from his injuries.

Mario Baez suffered organ failure following the May 27 crash on Westpark at Dunvale.

It was only two days into summer break when Edy Lopez-Hernandez crashed his vehicle into the family's car as they were going to a movie theater.

Police say Lopez-Hernandez was suspected of being intoxicated when he plowed into the Baezes' car at 70 miles per hour.

Mario's wife, Janina, and daughter Nicole walked away. His daughter Britney, however, died at the scene.

Court records show Lopez-Hernandez has been deported twice before.

TONIGHT AT 10: Reporter Marla Carter is speaking with the victim's sister about the family's quest for justice.

RELATED: Driver charged with murder in southwest Houston crash that killed 17-year-old girl
17-year-old girl killed in car crash in southwest Houston.

17-year-old girl killed in car crash in southwest Houston, police say
17-year-old girl killed in car crash in southwest Houston.

Related Topics:
car crashteen killedman killeddrugsmurderHouston
