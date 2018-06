What's the emoji for laughing all the way to the bank?A lottery winner in Jamaica wore a bright yellow, winking face emoji mask to conceal her identity as she went to pick up her check last week, but the move may have brought her even more attention.She says she didn't want to get robbed for winning Jamaica's Super Lotto lottery, so she went with the mask.The prize is equal to $1.4 million U.S. dollars.