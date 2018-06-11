Video shows drive-by shooting in southeast Houston that injured 4 people

Surveillance video of drive-by shooting that left four men injured (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Four men were injured after someone opened fire on at southeast Houston gas station parking lot.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of MLK Blvd.

Houston police says that the four victims were standing in the parking lot of a gas station when an unidentified suspect in a white SUV drove by and fired shots at the group.

All four men were struck and the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Surveillance video shows the men scatter in the parking lot after the suspect sprayed the store with gunfire

Anyone with information is asking to call HPD major assault at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222 TIPS.
