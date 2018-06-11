STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Got milk? Household items that can remove permanent marker stains

How to remove permanent marker from a variety of items.

Here's a life hack you may wish you knew about a long time ago: how to get permanent marker out of a variety of items.

According to frugalcouponliving.com, a drop of hand sanitizer will remove marker stains from clothing.

If you have permanent marker on your walls, wipe them off with rubbing alcohol.

Rubbing toothpaste or hairspray directly onto Sharpie scribbles will remove them from wood.

If you get marks on your carpet, a little bit of white vinegar should do the trick.

When it comes to removing marker stains from your furniture, open your fridge and go for the milk.

It may sound crazy, but milk can help remove stains from cloth.
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
