HPD: 1 injured in apparent drive-by shooting in southwest Houston

Man injured in apparent drive-by shooting in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One person has been injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in southwest Houston, police said.

Investigators were called to the scene on Vinedale Drive around 7:53 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, the suspect was able to leave the scene in a vehicle.

The male victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

No other details have been released.

