KFC to begin testing vegetarian alternative to chicken

Vegetarians will soon get an option of their own at Kentucky fried chicken, but there's a catch.

You'll have to go to Britain to check it out.

KFC says it will begin testing a vegetarian alternative to chicken later this year in the U.K.

That alternative remains a mystery as the chain is saying the recipe is in its "very early stages."

KFC did not say if something similar will appear on its menus in the U.S.
