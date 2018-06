Parents, if you're wondering where to take your kids out for lunch today, Taco Cabana may be your answer.Today, you can get your child a free meal at the fast food chain.The restaurant is offering one free kids meal with the purchase of any regular plate and a 20-oz drink in honor of National Children's Day.For the remainder of the week, the restaurant will donate $1 for every kids' meal purchased to children's hospitals in Houston and other Texas cities.