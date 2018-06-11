WEATHER

Officials warn beachgoers of strong Galveston rip currents

EMBED </>More Videos

Galveston Island Beach Patrol is reporting strong rip currents along area beaches. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're heading to Galveston today, you may want to stay close to a lifeguard due to the strong rip currents.

According to the National Weather Service, the Galveston Island Beach Patrol is reporting strong rip currents along the beaches.


Beachgoers are urged to swim near a lifeguard if they're entering the water.

RELATED: What you need to know about rip currents
EMBED More News Videos

Watch this video to learn what to do if you're ever caught in a rip current.



"Rip currents are powerful currents of water that move away from the shore. They account for 100 deaths at U.S. beaches annually," according to AccuWeather. "The best thing you can do is know that rip currents do not drag you underwater, they pull you away from shore."

If you find yourself caught in a rip current, AccuWeather suggests to not panic and to swim parallel to the shore until you escape.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrip currentbeachesGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
One Minute Weather: A few chances for rain showers this week
National Weather Service issues rip current warning for Galveston
Keeping your pets safe during hot weather
Why most of the Texas Gulf Coast flooded, except for Houston
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
More Weather
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News