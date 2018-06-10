Police looking for gunman who shot and killed on duty security officer

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police say they are searching for a gunman who shot and killed an on-duty security officer in a north Houston neighborhood. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A search is underway for a gunman who shot and killed a security guard on patrol overnight in a north Houston neighborhood.

Just after midnight Sunday, officials responded to a call from patrol units about a security guard who was shot while patrolling a neighborhood near Rushcreek Drive and Ella Boulevard, police say.

Police say patrol officers found the security guard unresponsive in his vehicle. They pulled him out and attempted CPR.



The wounded security guard was then transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Officials say witnesses saw an unknown black male running eastbound from the location and towards I-45. A vehicle, possible Ford Expedition, was also seen fleeing from the area.

According to an official with Houston police's homicide division, the injured security guard was not a law enforcement officer but rather a commissioned security officer.

It is unknown why the suspect shot the security guard.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingsecurityinvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News