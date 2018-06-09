SOCIETY

#MeToo founder Tarana Burke in Houston to speak on women's rights

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
#MeToo founder Tarana Burke was in Houston on Saturday to talk about her lifelong work on women's rights.

Burke spoke to members of "Annie's List." The group works to elect progressive women in Texas.

Time Magazine has named Burke one of their silence breakers for spearheading the #MeToo movement years before the hashtag went viral.

As a sexual assault survivor, Burke said it all started 25 years ago with a question she had for herself.

"How can a body that holds pain also hold joy?" she said. "How is that possible? And for me, that was the seeds of this movement."
