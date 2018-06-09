HOTEL

Grand Texas hotel checks in with coveted 5-star rating

Grand Texas hotel checks in with coveted 5-star rating (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
For Houston travelers, this is a choice time to head to one of San Antonio's gems, as another has been added to Hotel Emma's glittering crown. After being named one of the best in the world by editors at the exclusive Andrew Harper Travel, and landing the No. 10 spot for best hotel in the U.S., Hotel Emma is now checking in with a 5-star rating from AAA.

On June 6, the nonprofit (which ... who knew?) bestowed upon the San Antonio property a coveted AAA Five Diamond Award, effective beginning in 2019. Anonymous AAA represenatives review more than 27,000 hotels every year, but less than 1 percent (actually 0.4 percent) actually make the list.

"Five Diamond properties consistently exceed expectations to deliver a highly personalized, memorable experience far above the ordinary," explained Michael Petrone, director of AAA Inspections & Diamond Ratings, in a release.

