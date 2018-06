Grupo Mazz singer Jimmy Gonzalez laid to rest

Tejano artist and member of Grupo Mazz, Jimmy Gonzalez was laid to rest Tuesday morning.A funeral was held for the singer early Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brownsville with his burial following at Buena Vista Burial Park.The frontman for the Grammy-winning Tejano group died last Wednesday June 6, after falling ill.On Monday, June 11, there was a public viewing from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Brownsville Event Center, where fans were welcomed to pay their respects.The singer was reportedly hospitalized when he became ill with low blood sugar issues and suffered a cardiac arrest.