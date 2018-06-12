Grupo Mazz singer Jimmy Gonzalez laid to rest

Tejano artist and member of Grupo Mazz, Jimmy Gonzalez was laid to rest Tuesday morning.
A funeral was held for the singer early Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brownsville with his burial following at Buena Vista Burial Park.
The frontman for the Grammy-winning Tejano group died last Wednesday June 6, after falling ill.
On Monday, June 11, there was a public viewing from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Brownsville Event Center, where fans were welcomed to pay their respects.
The singer was reportedly hospitalized when he became ill with low blood sugar issues and suffered a cardiac arrest.
