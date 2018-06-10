They were not home crashers, but a crew was trying to remove some trees when their plan fell apart and the crane they were using smashed into a home and boathouse."We heard a bang," said Stephanie Jones, the homeowner, "It kind of ruined the summer since we got the boat and the jet skis and we can't even get the boat out, yet, from underneath."The tree removal service crew has spent the day trying to remove two large cottonwood trees when the crane accident occurred.Some people happened to be inside the home at the time of the crane accident. No one was hurt.Neither the crane company nor the tree-removal company commented on the incident.The homeowner spoke highly of the tree service and said she understands that it was an accident.