NBA FINALS

Golden State Warriors sweep Cleveland Cavaliers to win 3rd title in 4 years

Golden State Warriors sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers for second straight title. (Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio --
The Golden State Warriors are kings of the NBA for the second straight year and the third season in the last four.

The Warriors dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, 108-85, completing a four-game sweep against LeBron James and company en route to the 2018 NBA Championship.

The Warriors were led by Stephen Curry's big 37 point game, including seven three-pointers made.

Kevin Durant, who won his second straight NBA Finals MVP, scored 20 points.

James scored 23 points in what could be his final game of his second stint in Cleveland.

sportsu.s. & worldnba finalsCleveland CavaliersGolden State WarriorsOhioCalifornia
