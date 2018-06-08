ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Anthony Bourdain remembered for glowing visit to Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston food writer remembers Anthony Bourdain during his time in the Bayou City. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
At 61 years old, famed chef, author, and television personality Anthony Bourdain is gone.

Eric Sandler, CultureMap Houston food editor, is remembering Bourdain for his ability to bring people from all different cultures together, using food.

"My reaction this morning is just shock, disbelief," said Sandler.

Sandler has followed Bourdain's rise in the culinary world for years. When Bourdain visited Houston, Sandler got the chance to meet with the culinary figure.

"People always say, 'don't meet your heroes.' But I found him to be everything I expected him to be: witty, charming, funny. Quick with an answer to every question and just a very entertaining person to be around," Sandler recalled. "He lit up the room."

According to Sandler, Bourdain showed viewers of his popular show a different side of Houston when he visited last year.

"I thought he did the city very, very well. The show is called 'Parts Unknown,' and that's what he showed us. The immigrant communities. The parts of the city people don't really think about," said Sandler. "It was a very moving tribute to Houston."

One of the stops during Bourdain's trip to Houston was Beavers in the southwest side.

"Being in the vicinity of Anthony Bourdain was so cool for me," said executive chef Arash Kharat. "I was like a little kid. I was scared to talk to him."

As wonderful as Bourdain's trip was to Houston, his reported suicide proved tragic, especially on the same week that fashion icon Kate Spade took her own life.

If you or someone you know might be contemplating suicide, we urge you to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

READ MORE: Anthony Bourdain found dead of apparent suicide in France
EMBED More News Videos

Popular television personality Anthony Bourdain has passed away, CNN reports. He was 61.

Follow Steve Campion on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathscelebrityfoodHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Tupac sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
4 great community events in Houston this week
10-year-old drag kid's mom: 'Love your child unconditionally'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark opening in Houston area
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
More News