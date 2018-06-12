ABC13 & YOU

A Class Act: Teacher Opens Home to Student & Family After Harvey

EMBED </>More Videos

YES Prep Southeast senior Bitia Alanis graduated with Honors, after living with her former teacher for months after Hurricane Harvey. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
It's the moment hundreds of seniors at YES Prep schools have worked years for - Senior Signing Day.

18,000 people packed Minute Maid Park to watch YES Prep Seniors take the stage, each announcing their college choice.

For one graduating senior, the path to a full-ride scholarship has not been easy.

Bitia Alanis' Pasadena home was devastated during Hurricane Harvey. Her family was forced to huddle onto a mattress as floodwaters poured into their home.

When Alanis returned to school, her former teacher Erica Kang offered to open her home to Bitia and her family. They accepted, and ended up living with Kang for most of the school year.

Now, Kang and the Alanis family are celebrating together, as Bitia Alanis announces she will attend Rhodes University in Tennessee next year. Despite losing her home during Harvey, Alanis is graduating in the top 10% of her class.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationhurricane harveycharter schoolABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Bug Invasion at the Houston Zoo!
Kim Soo Karate Marks 50 Years in Houston
'Carrying Hope' provides comfort to foster children
Sisters team up to run Houston Galaxy
'Chauncy Glover Project' turns lives around
More ABC13 & You
EDUCATION
Rapping Chicago teacher releases new music video
Cy-Fair school district announces new clear backpack policy
Fraternal twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
15-year-old graduates from college with honors
Moms spread messages of kindness at Bay Elementary School
More Education
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News