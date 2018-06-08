EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3579659" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man accused of taking photo of teen in bathroom connected to other cases in the area.

Source tell ABC13 that a man accused of taking photos of a girl in a public restroom has taken up-skirt type photos of other women at area businesses.Houston police say Aris Vallejo followed a 13-year-old girl into a McDonald's restroom with his cell phone for his own sexual desires.Court records say it happened in late March at the McDonald's on Clearwood Drive in Houston.According to police, the girl went into a bathroom stall, heard someone come inside and then saw feet under the stall.She looked up and saw an iPhone over the stall taking pictures of her. She was terrified and then says Vallejo ran out. Police say video surveillance shows Vallejo follow the girl into the bathroom.After police questioned him, records show Vallejo admitted to walking into the women's restroom with his phone in his hand.He's now charged with voyeurism.Vallejo said he used the phone to "peep" but he didn't take any pictures of the girl.That's not all.Sources say Vallejo peeped on women at two different stores in Pasadena.In March, he is accused of taking pictures of women inside a Walmart dressing room, and in April, he was caught taking a picture of a woman in a restroom at Dirt Cheap.Vallejo has allegedly taken illicit photos of women at a number of businesses he's worked at and was even fired for doing it, but the incident was not immediately reported to police, sources told ABC13.If convicted of voyeurism, he faces up to two years in jail.