Search resumes Friday for Dickinson woman missing for more than 2 weeks

Crews will resume their search at 7 a.m. for a teen who has been missing for two weeks.

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) --
Crews will return to Dickinson Friday morning to expand their search for a teen who has been missing for two weeks.

Family members haven't been able to reach 18-year-old Arionna Parham since she left home on May 23.

Parham is 5'4" and 125 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

Her family says they're extremely worried about her because she has asthma and left home without her inhaler.

"It's bad enough you're missing one day. Two days we know that there's something wrong. Three days, she's completely out of there. I know that she can't breathe. I've been with this child since she was eight," said Parham's aunt Betty Dennis.

Equusearch volunteers met up Thursday morning at the group's office on FM 517 in Dickinson.

The 60 volunteers searched the area by foot and on ATVs.

"I don't want to say what I think happened," Dennis said. "'Cause now I feel it in my gut that something ain't right."


Dennis said her niece has threatened to run to her mom's house in Dallas in the past, but she's never followed through.

Friday's search starts at 7 a.m.

If you've seen her, you're asked to call Dickinson Police at 281-337-4700.

