DETROIT, Michigan --Grammy-nominated singer Trey Songz has been sued, accused of assaulting a police officer and photographer.
The incident occurred during a concert in 2016 at Joe Louis Arena.
"He threw a heavy mic stand into the audience," claims attorney Michael Moore, who is representing both plaintiffs' cases.
Trey Songz real name is Tremaine Neverson.
Pictures connected the cases show the singer flipping off a camera during his mug shot and making anti-police statements, according to WXYZ-TV.
"My clients want to hold Mr. Neverson accountable for his actions that night," Moore said. "I think we'll see how the case plays out, but I can definitely see asking a jury for millions of dollars at the end of this."
Moore says doctors for the 22-year veteran Detroit police officer say because of his injuries he may never be able to work again.
Songz pleaded guilty to two counts of disturbing the peace in his criminal case and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.