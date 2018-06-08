Stunning video shows line of blue water just off Galveston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3576156" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Water clearly divided just off Galveston

ABC13's Erica Simon walks on the beach in Galveston as beachgoers experience the blue water off shore.

Wondering how long clear water on Galveston will last? Eyewitness News has answers.

When you thought the rare clear water was far from the shores of Galveston, there's evidence that it didn't go too far.Stand-Up Paddleboard Gulf Coast posted video Thursday showing an actual line where the brown water ends and green water begins. It's right near the Pleasure Pier.The Galveston Tourism Board said there's always water like this around the island, you just need to find it.Around Memorial Day weekend, beachgoers saw the usually chocolate brown water look more clear.At least one expert theorized that Subtropical Storm Alberto was responsible."Today, we have water for the tourists. It's clear. It's coming up from the south, is what it looks like," said Linton. "It's a very short-lived thing. It won't be too much longer. It will go back to what we marine biologists love, which is nutrient rich water for the fish."