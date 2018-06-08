WEATHER

Stunning video shows line of blue water just off Galveston

IT'S BACK: Clear blue water back on Galveston Island

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
When you thought the rare clear water was far from the shores of Galveston, there's evidence that it didn't go too far.

Stand-Up Paddleboard Gulf Coast posted video Thursday showing an actual line where the brown water ends and green water begins. It's right near the Pleasure Pier.

Water clearly divided just off Galveston


The Galveston Tourism Board said there's always water like this around the island, you just need to find it.

Around Memorial Day weekend, beachgoers saw the usually chocolate brown water look more clear.

ABC13's Erica Simon walks on the beach in Galveston as beachgoers experience the blue water off shore.



At least one expert theorized that Subtropical Storm Alberto was responsible.

"Today, we have water for the tourists. It's clear. It's coming up from the south, is what it looks like," said Linton. "It's a very short-lived thing. It won't be too much longer. It will go back to what we marine biologists love, which is nutrient rich water for the fish."

Wondering how long clear water on Galveston will last? Eyewitness News has answers.

