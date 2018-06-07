Police say a feud between neighbors has ended with a man being shot in the neck.Gunshots rang out after the fight escalated before 6:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Cetti near Weiss Street. This is not far from the North Freeway.The Houston Police Department says one man pulled a knife while the other man called for his adult son, who allegedly pulled out a gun.Police say the suspect opened fire, shooting the knife-wielding neighbor in the neck.The gunshot victim is in stable condition and is expected to survive.We do not know the names of the victim or suspect.