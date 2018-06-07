SPORTS

Houston Dynamo introduce Dynamo Unified Team

Houston Dynamo United sign their contracts (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A total of 18 local Special Olympic athletes saw their lifelong dream of become a reality at BBVA Compass Stadium.

The young athletes were cheered as they signed professional soccer contracts to represent the Houston Dynamo in the team's hybrid club "Dynamo Unified."

Each of the Dynamo Unified athletes signed official player contracts with the Houston Dynamo and took part in photo shoots.

Fans are encouraged to stay after the Dynamo first team match against Sporting Kansas City on Aug. 4 to cheer on both Unified teams on the field.

The game against San Jose Unified will be played Sat., Sept. 29 in the morning at the Houston Sports Park, and is free to attend.
This is the third year that the Dynamo and Special Olympics Texas joined together as part of a larger partnership with MLS WORKS, Major League Soccer's community outreach initiative, and Special Olympics North America.
