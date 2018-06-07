Woman, boyfriend sentenced in 8-year-old's torture killing

EMBED </>More Videos

Sentencing is expected Thursday for a Palmdale man and woman convicted of murdering her 8-year-old son, who was beaten, starved and tortured until his death. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES, California --
A mother and her boyfriend were sentenced Thursday in the killing of her 8-year-old son, who was beaten and tortured until his death.

Isauro Aguirre, 37, was sentenced to death. Pearl Fernandez, 34, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The two were convicted of the 2013 fatal beating of Fernandez's son, Gabriel.

MORE: Slain Palmdale boy pepper-sprayed, forced to eat cat feces, brother testifies
EMBED More News Videos

The prosecution rolled out a small cabinet that Isauro Aguirre and Pearl Fernandez allegedly used to lock 8-year-old Gabriel in.



Last December, a jury recommended Aguirre be sentenced to death after convicting him of first-degree murder and the special circumstance allegation of murder involving torture.

Fernandez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in February. She admitted to the torture special circumstance allegation in exchange for a life prison term without the possibility of parole. She had been facing a possible death sentence if the case against her had gone to trial and if she had been convicted as charged.

MORE: Slain Palmdale boy had BB lodged in groin, skin missing from his neck, nurse testifies
EMBED More News Videos

A nurse who witnessed the severe injuries on the body of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez in 2013 testified in court Friday.



Gabriel was routinely beaten, shot with a BB gun, fed cat feces and forced to sleep while gagged and bound inside a small cabinet, witnesses and prosecutors said. He died in May 2013.

The judge is expected to allow family and friends to read victim-impact statements before the two are sentenced.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusechild deathmurderhomicidehomicide investigationcourt casetrialsentencingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
More News