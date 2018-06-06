SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Santa Fe ISD to add more counselors, focus on mental health and increase security

EMBED

Santa Fe ISD announces changes to schools across the district. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Santa Fe ISD is set to implement several new changes in the upcoming months to increase safety and bring awareness to mental health across the district.

After roundtable discussions with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the district says three themes surfaced: making schools safer places, identifying threats in advance and resolving them, and improving mental health assessments and services.

Starting immediately, security presence will be increased on all campuses, the district said.

Additional counselors will also be added to the high staff to address behavioral and mental health concerns.

The district is also creating a committee designed to "research possible solutions to ensure a safe learning environment for students and staff."

The committee will be comprised of parents, law enforcement members, a member representing mental health and counseling, a faith-based leader, students, teachers and staff, city emergency management, SFISD PD, and members of the board of trustees and superintendent of schools.
