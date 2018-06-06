J.J. Watt honored by City of Houston with billboard

Ah man that is very badass!

I consider myself very lucky and fortunate to have ended up here in Houston and able to enjoy such a special bond with this city. Truly feels like family. https://t.co/laiNeoOttQ — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 5, 2018

His work goes far and beyond the football field. The City of Houston is honoring J.J. Watt for his philanthropic work with a billboard that can be seen on the Southwest Freeway (near 59 and Beechnut).The billboard reads, "JJ Watt Houston Salutes YOU."Watt has contributed a lot to the city. He helped raise nearly $37 million after Hurricane Harvey and announced he would pay for the funerals of the 10 victims killed in the Santa Fe High School shooting.The mastermind behind the billboard idea was Michael Berry, a talk show host for 740 AM KTRH.Take a look at the billboard and snap a picture before it is too late. The billboard will only be up until the end of June.