JC Correa, brother of Astros' Carlos Correa, says Astros are lifting the spirits of storm-torn Alvin.

The Houston Astros are about to become a family affair.The 'Stros selected JC Correa in the 33rd round of the 2018 Major League Draft.JC is the brother of shortstop Carlos Correa.The former Alvin Community College upstart shined as a shortstop himself before signing with Lamar University.