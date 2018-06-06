TECHNOLOGY

Comcast landline outage affecting businesses across the country

Comcast reporting outages around the country. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A nationwide outage is affecting Comcast business customers, the company says.

In a tweet, Comcast said, "Comcast business customers may still be experiencing an issue with their voice service. We appreciate your patience as we continue to resolve."


The issue is not affecting residential customers with landlines.

Across the Houston area, several businesses have reported not being able to receive or make phone calls.

According to DownDetector.com, phone service in Florida, Tri-state area and California have been mostly affected.
