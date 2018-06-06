Deputy's post calling teens "animals" under scrutiny

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputy in hot water after post calling teens "animals" (KTRK)

COLUMBIA, South Carolina --
A South Carolina deputy is facing criticism after he called a group of teens "animals" in a post.

WACH-TV reported that dozens of teens gathered at a mall in Columbia after social media posts said a fight was going happen.

Deputy Phil Tessier posted, "Ok they are not children. Going to the Village at Sandhill's to watch fights, that is gang and thug mentality. Animals."

Capt. Maria Yturria of the Richland County Sheriff's Department said, "We do believe that the comments were inappropriate and thoughtless and they shouldn't have been made, and appropriate action has been taken. One post or one comment can reflect on the rest of us and we don't want people to be discouraged to think that, you know, we're not here to help everybody. We absolutely are. We hold all of our employees to the utmost, highest standards, and we want to make sure that the community knows that."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
facebooksocial mediau.s. & world
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News