Service dog gets its own yearbook picture

A fifth-grader's service dog is being rewarded for her honorable duty with a chance to shine in her very own yearbook pictures.Linda, the 4-year-old Labrador Retriever, has been at Rachel Watton's side every day at Orange City Elementary School.Rachel has spina bifida and needs Linda to help her with everyday tasks, including helping her navigate her wheelchair.On picture day, everyone agreed that Linda needed her own photo in the yearbook.The service dog also received a special plaque from the school principal, commending her on three years of faithful service.