Waffles and syrup and bears, oh my!

Waffles and syrup were used to lure a black bear into a trap, in Fort Myers, Florida. Wildlife conservation officers said they usually use doughnuts to capture wandering bears.

FORT MYERS, Florida --
Getting a wandering bear into a trap is as simple as waffles and syrup.

Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission officers brought out the carbs to get the black bear to walk into their trap.

John Skeens, who lives at the home where the bear visited, told WINK-TV, "I thought it was a dream. I never would've expected it to be this close. I mean, it was right, a few feet away from me. When I walked out my door, the bear was right in front of my door. So, I shut the door and waited a few seconds. I opened it up and the bear was walking away."
Wildlife officers say they usually use doughnuts to lure bears into traps. They added that bears are usually more active this time of year in search of food.
