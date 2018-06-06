Bartender jumps into river to save drowning goat named Elsa

EMBED </>More Videos

A bartender saves a goat from drowning in a nearby river. It slipped in the water while grazing. (KTRK)

JEFFERSON, Wisconsin --
A good Samaritan in Wisconsin is getting a lot of attention after he jumped into a rushing river to save a drowning goat.

The goat was grazing on a small island near a tavern where the bartender works.

The goat, named Elsa, fell into the river and it was bartender Mike Soleska to the rescue.

He grabbed a canoe he keeps stored at a nearby garage and headed for the river.

He went to save Elsa and onlookers captured the moment on their cell phones.

"I was against the wall and the water kept pushing me. I had the goat in one hand and I didn't want to squish it," Soleska told WITI-TV.

The canoe tipped over, but in the end goat and bartender were okay.

Soleska said he's been bombarded by Facebook messages thanking him for saving Elsa's life.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
goatfloodingu.s. & worldWisconsin
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News