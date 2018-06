A good Samaritan in Wisconsin is getting a lot of attention after he jumped into a rushing river to save a drowning goat.The goat was grazing on a small island near a tavern where the bartender works.The goat, named Elsa, fell into the river and it was bartender Mike Soleska to the rescue.He grabbed a canoe he keeps stored at a nearby garage and headed for the river.He went to save Elsa and onlookers captured the moment on their cell phones."I was against the wall and the water kept pushing me. I had the goat in one hand and I didn't want to squish it," Soleska told WITI-TV The canoe tipped over, but in the end goat and bartender were okay.Soleska said he's been bombarded by Facebook messages thanking him for saving Elsa's life.